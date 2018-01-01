CRISIL Ltd is a global analytical company providing ratings research and risk and policy advisory services. The company is India's leading ratings agency. They are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest banks and leading corporations.The company operates through two segments: Ratings and Research. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates banks small and medium enterprises (SME) training in the credit rating field credit analysis services grading services and global analytical services. Research segment provides equity research industry reports customized research assignments subscription to data services and initial public offer gradings. It operates from seven research centers worldwide.Crisil Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Credit Rating Information Services of India Ltd. The company was promoted by leading financial institutions nationalised banks foreign banks and private sector banks. During the year 1995-96 they formed a strategic alliance with Standard & Poor's rating group New York. They also made a tie up with International Information Vendors for dissemination of CRISIL Ratings. The company launched CRISIL 500 equity index during the year. During the year 1996-97 the company introduced the ratings on mutual funds bank loan ratings and public finance ratings. During the next year they developed and launched municipal bond ratings and also launched financial strength rating for insurance companies. The company with National Stock Exchange set up a joint venture company with the name IISL for undertaking index business and related activities. They also launched Crisil MNC Index and Crisil Indian Business Groups Index during the year.During the year 1999-2000 the company acquired the business of Information Products and Research Services (India) Pvt Ltd alongwith their brand INFAC. During the next year they introduced mutual fund ranking service for the domestic mutual fund market. They also launched Crisil-Naredco ratings initiative for the real estate sector.During the year 2001-02 the company launched Crisil MarketWire which is a real time financial news service. During the year 2002-03 they set up Investment and Risk Management Services which is an independent division and also offer evaluation services for film and TV software producers.During the year 2003-04 the company name was changed from Credit Rating Information Services of India Ltd to Crisil Ltd. They acquired Gas strategies Group Ltd a London based company engaged in as consulting information and training/ conferences. Also they made an equity investment in the Caribbean Information & Credit Rating Services Ltd which is the first regional rating agency in the world.During the year 2004-05 Irevna group of companies was acquired by the company. The company transferred the Advisory Business of the company to Crisil MarketWire Ltd with effect from April 01 2007. Crisil Research & Information Services Ltd Global Data Services of India Ltd and Irevna Research Services Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1 2007.In February 2008 the company reached a preliminary understanding with Equifax Inc USA and Tata Capital Ltd for setting up a Credit Information Company in India. They also proposed to set up a subsidiary in Poland and Duabi through their wholly owned subsidiary Irevana Ltd UK.In the year 2008 CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory was reorganised with the seperation of business development and delivery functions. They completed a large number of international engagements. The company divested 90% of their equity in their UK subsidiary Gas Strategies Group Ltd (GSG) to the GSG management team. The company now has a 10% shareholding in the company. In the year 2009 the company launched a first-of-its-kind publication India's Top 50 Microfinance Institutions profiling the leading microfinance institutions in India. They assigned India's first-ever rating for securitisation of microfinance receivables. They introduced CreditAlerts to provide Insights to market participants on trends in specific sectors. They extended operations at Global Analytical Centre to 24/6 to provide real-time support o Standard& Poor's during Us market hour.In the year 2010 the company launched Real Estate Star Ratingsa first-of-its-kind service for retail investors in the real estate sector. They expanded operations at Global Analytical Centre (GAC) to support Standard & Poor's (S&P). In September 22 2010 the company signed agreements for the acquisition of the assets of Pipal Research Corporation (PRC) including 100% of the share capital of Pipal Research Analytics and Information Services India Pvt Ltd. After completion of all conditions precedent the transaction was completed with effect from December 3 2010.In the year 2011 the company launched Education Grading Solar Grading and Gold and Gilt Index. CRISIL Global Research & Analytics received NASSCOM Exemplary Talent Practices Award.In 2013 McGraw Hill Financial Increases Stake in CRISIL to 67.8%. CRISIL proposes to sell its equity stake in IISL to NSE Strategic Investment Corp.In 2015 CRISIL Ltd has approved the proposal to invest in financial technology companies in areas/sectors that are deemed strategic for CRISIL. CRISIL Ltd. has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its three wholly owned subsidiary companies with the Company.