CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
CRSIL House Central Avenue
Hiranandani BusinessPark Powai
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-33423810
Phone1 - 91-22-33423000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investors@crisil.com
|Corporate Office
|
Neelam Centre 3rd Floor A Wing
Hind Cycle Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-4926243
Phone1 - 91-22-4939054/55/4926378/4961445/42
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - neelam@bom3.vsnl.net.in
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna US LLC
S&P Global 55 Water Street
New York - U.S.
FAX - +1(646) 833 -1073
Phone1 - +1(646) 292-3520
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna Poland Sp.Z.o.o
Renaissance Business Centre
50-125 Wroclaw - Poland
FAX - 48-71-3232677
Phone1 - 48-71-3232660
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Unit No 706 7th Floor
Venus Atlantis Prahladnagar
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-79-40244520
Phone1 - 91-79-40244500
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Unit 2 5th Floor
Building 5 and 6 Mindspace SEZ
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-61125200
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Servcorp Business Centre
Level 30 Six Battery Road
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna UK Ltd
S&P Global 20 CANADA Square
London - Europe
FAX - +44(0) 203 207 9100
Phone1 - +44(0) 870 333 6336
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Uma Chambers 3rd Floor
Plot No 9 & 10 Nagarjuna Hills
Hyderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-23357507
Phone1 - 91-40-23358103/05
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna Argentina S A
Hipolito Yrigoyen 571
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Unit No 104 & 201
Kensington A wing-IT/ITES SEZ
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40472045
Phone1 - 91-22-40472100
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Room 1303 13th Floor
Hengxin Mansion
Hangzhou - China
FAX - 86-571-8106-9802
Phone1 - 86-571-8106-9801
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No. 46 Sector 44
Opp PF Office
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-0124-672-2000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
3rd Floor Convergence Building
Sector 5 Saltlake City
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-33-40118200
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Coalition Development Singapor
60 Robinson Road #11-01
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - +65 6227 5010/62272061
Phone1 - +65 6222 1845/62276123
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
1187/17 Ghole Road
Shivajinagar
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-40181930
Phone1 - 91-20-40181900/25539064/25539067
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna U S LLC
Coalition Division 52nd Floor
New York - U.S.
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - +1(646) 741 4992
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
TVH Beliciaa Towers
3rd Floor Tower II
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-42263001/4350/7132
Phone1 - 91-44-42263400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Blueridge SEZ
Rajiv Gandhi Inforech Park
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-30408000
Phone1 - 91-20-80108011
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna Information
Techology (Hangzhou) 1606
Hangzhou - China
FAX - +86 571 81069802
Phone1 - +86 571 81069801
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Thapar House Mezzanine Floor
No 37 Montieth Road
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-28547531
Phone1 - 91-44-28546205/06
Phone2 - 91-44-28546093
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Coalition Development Ltd
1st Floor One Newhams Row
London - Europe
FAX - +44 020 73093801
Phone1 - +44 020 72340312
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Pipal Research Analytics &
Information Services India P L
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4025402
Phone1 - 91-120-4025400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Flagship Infrastructure Pvt Lt
Building No IT 3 1st Floor
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-42008010
Phone1 - 91-20-42008000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
W-101 1st Floor
Sunrise Chambers
Bengaluru - India
FAX - 91-80-42445300
Phone1 - 91-80-42445399
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Level 19 Two International
Finance Centre 8 Finance Stree
Hong Kong - Hong Kong
FAX - +852 2251 1618
Phone1 - +852 3101 7306
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
CRISIL Irevna Argentina S A
Avenida Del Libertador General
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - +54 11 4837 7667
Phone1 - +54 11 4718 5100
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Bartlome Cruz Nro 1850
Vicente Lopez
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - +54 11 4837 7667
Phone1 - +54 11 4837 7600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
60 Robinson Road # 11-01
BEA Building
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - 65-62275010/62272061
Phone1 - 65-62276123/62277180
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
1603 Hengxin Mansion #588
JiangNan Road Binjiang
Hangzhou - China
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Thapar House Mezzanine Floor
No 37 Montieth Road
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-28547531
Phone1 - 91-44-28546205/06
Phone2 - 91-44-28546093
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Pipal Research Analytics &
Information Services India P L
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4025402
Phone1 - 91-120-4025400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
W-101 1st Floor
Sunrise Chambers
Bengaluru - India
FAX - 91-80-42445300
Phone1 - 91-80-42445399
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Unit No 706 7th Floor
Venus Atlantis Prahladnagar
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-79-40244520
Phone1 - 91-79-40244500
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Unit 2 5th Floor
Building 5 and 6 Mindspace SEZ
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-61125200
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Uma Chambers 3rd Floor
Plot No 9 & 10 Nagarjuna Hills
Hyderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-23357507
Phone1 - 91-40-23358103/05
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Unit No 104 & 201
Kensington A wing-IT/ITES SEZ
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40472045
Phone1 - 91-22-40472100
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Plot No. 46, Sector 44,
Opp PF Office
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-0124-672-2000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
1187/17 Ghole Road
Shivajinagar
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-40181930
Phone1 - 91-20-40181900/25539064/25539067
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
TVH Beliciaa Towers
3rd Floor Tower II
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-42263001/4350/7132
Phone1 - 91-44-42263400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Blueridge SEZ
Rajiv Gandhi Inforech Park
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-30408000
Phone1 - 91-20-80108011
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
