CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office CRSIL House Central Avenue
Hiranandani BusinessPark Powai
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-33423810
Phone1 - 91-22-33423000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investors@crisil.com
Corporate Office Neelam Centre 3rd Floor A Wing
Hind Cycle Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-4926243
Phone1 - 91-22-4939054/55/4926378/4961445/42
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - neelam@bom3.vsnl.net.in
Others CRISIL Irevna US LLC
S&P Global 55 Water Street
New York - U.S.
FAX - +1(646) 833 -1073
Phone1 - +1(646) 292-3520
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna Poland Sp.Z.o.o
Renaissance Business Centre
50-125 Wroclaw - Poland
FAX - 48-71-3232677
Phone1 - 48-71-3232660
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Unit No 706 7th Floor
Venus Atlantis Prahladnagar
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-79-40244520
Phone1 - 91-79-40244500
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Unit 2 5th Floor
Building 5 and 6 Mindspace SEZ
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-61125200
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Servcorp Business Centre
Level 30 Six Battery Road
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna UK Ltd
S&P Global 20 CANADA Square
London - Europe
FAX - +44(0) 203 207 9100
Phone1 - +44(0) 870 333 6336
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Uma Chambers 3rd Floor
Plot No 9 & 10 Nagarjuna Hills
Hyderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-23357507
Phone1 - 91-40-23358103/05
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna Argentina S A
Hipolito Yrigoyen 571
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Unit No 104 & 201
Kensington A wing-IT/ITES SEZ
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40472045
Phone1 - 91-22-40472100
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Room 1303 13th Floor
Hengxin Mansion
Hangzhou - China
FAX - 86-571-8106-9802
Phone1 - 86-571-8106-9801
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Plot No. 46 Sector 44
Opp PF Office
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-0124-672-2000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 3rd Floor Convergence Building
Sector 5 Saltlake City
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-33-40118200
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Coalition Development Singapor
60 Robinson Road #11-01
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - +65 6227 5010/62272061
Phone1 - +65 6222 1845/62276123
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 1187/17 Ghole Road
Shivajinagar
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-40181930
Phone1 - 91-20-40181900/25539064/25539067
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna U S LLC
Coalition Division 52nd Floor
New York - U.S.
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - +1(646) 741 4992
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others TVH Beliciaa Towers
3rd Floor Tower II
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-42263001/4350/7132
Phone1 - 91-44-42263400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Blueridge SEZ
Rajiv Gandhi Inforech Park
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-30408000
Phone1 - 91-20-80108011
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna Information
Techology (Hangzhou) 1606
Hangzhou - China
FAX - +86 571 81069802
Phone1 - +86 571 81069801
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Coalition Development Ltd
1st Floor One Newhams Row
London - Europe
FAX - +44 020 73093801
Phone1 - +44 020 72340312
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Flagship Infrastructure Pvt Lt
Building No IT 3 1st Floor
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-42008010
Phone1 - 91-20-42008000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Level 19 Two International
Finance Centre 8 Finance Stree
Hong Kong - Hong Kong
FAX - +852 2251 1618
Phone1 - +852 3101 7306
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others CRISIL Irevna Argentina S A
Avenida Del Libertador General
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - +54 11 4837 7667
Phone1 - +54 11 4718 5100
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Bartlome Cruz Nro 1850
Vicente Lopez
Argentina - U.S.
FAX - +54 11 4837 7667
Phone1 - +54 11 4837 7600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 60 Robinson Road # 11-01
BEA Building
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - 65-62275010/62272061
Phone1 - 65-62276123/62277180
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 1603 Hengxin Mansion #588
JiangNan Road Binjiang
Hangzhou - China
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office Thapar House Mezzanine Floor
No 37 Montieth Road
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-28547531
Phone1 - 91-44-28546205/06
Phone2 - 91-44-28546093
Email - N.A.
Regional Office Pipal Research Analytics &
Information Services India P L
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4025402
Phone1 - 91-120-4025400
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office W-101 1st Floor
Sunrise Chambers
Bengaluru - India
FAX - 91-80-42445300
Phone1 - 91-80-42445399
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Quick Links for CRISIL: