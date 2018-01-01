JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
ICICI Pru Multicap Fund - (D) 42.40 220035 1.48
ICICI Pru Multicap Fund - Direct (D) 42.40 220035 1.48
ICICI Pru Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 42.40 220035 1.48
ICICI Pru Multicap Fund - (G) 42.40 220035 1.48
Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - (G) 35.33 183345 1.09
Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - Direct (D) 35.33 183345 1.09
Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - Direct (G) 35.33 183345 1.09
Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund - (D) 35.33 183345 1.09
UTI-MNC Fund - Direct (G) 22.55 117000 1.15
UTI-MNC Fund (D) 22.55 117000 1.15
UTI-MNC Fund - Direct (D) 22.55 117000 1.15
UTI-MNC Fund (G) 22.55 117000 1.15
UTI-CCP Balanced Fund - (Scholarship) 14.89 77250 0.40
ICICI Pru India Recovery Fund - Series 5 - Dir (G) 5.65 29327 7.40
ICICI Pru India Recovery Fund - Series 5 (D) 5.65 29327 7.40
ICICI Pru India Recovery Fund - Series 5 (G) 5.65 29327 7.40
ICICI Pru India Recovery Fund - Series 5 - Dir (D) 5.65 29327 7.40
HDFC Children's Gift Fund-Invt Plan - Direct (G) 3.85 20000 0.18
HDFC Children's Gift Fund-Invt Plan (G) 3.85 20000 0.18
Aditya Birla SL India Opport Fund - Direct (D) 2.99 15500 1.94
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: