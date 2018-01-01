You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|66.71
|66.78
|67.03
|67.05
|67.05
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Promoters
|66.71
|66.78
|67.03
|67.05
|67.05
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|17.79
|17.54
|17.26
|17.07
|18.01
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.31
|0.32
|0.38
|0.32
|0.26
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|5.83
|6.31
|6.34
|6.00
|7.50
|Insurance Companies
|9.36
|8.59
|8.02
|5.86
|5.50
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|2.30
|2.33
|2.53
|4.88
|4.75
|Non-Institution
|15.50
|15.68
|15.71
|15.88
|14.94
|Indian Public
|13.21
|13.32
|13.32
|13.46
|13.19
|Others
|2.29
|2.36
|2.39
|2.42
|1.75
|Total Non Promoter
|33.29
|33.22
|32.97
|32.95
|32.95
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
