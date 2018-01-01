JUST IN
CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 66.71 66.78 67.03 67.05 67.05
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Promoters 66.71 66.78 67.03 67.05 67.05
Non Promoter
Institutions 17.79 17.54 17.26 17.07 18.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.31 0.32 0.38 0.32 0.26
Foreign Institutional Investors 5.83 6.31 6.34 6.00 7.50
Insurance Companies 9.36 8.59 8.02 5.86 5.50
Mutual Funds / UTI 2.30 2.33 2.53 4.88 4.75
Non-Institution 15.50 15.68 15.71 15.88 14.94
Indian Public 13.21 13.32 13.32 13.46 13.19
Others 2.29 2.36 2.39 2.42 1.75
Total Non Promoter 33.29 33.22 32.97 32.95 32.95
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

