CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1956.25
|CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13920.20
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Announcements
-
CRISIL Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Book Closure Notices Published On February 14 2018 In Business Standard And Sakal<BR>
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd The Company Has Fixed Book Closure From Monday April 2 2018 To Tuesday April 3 2018 (Both Days Inclu
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on April 18 2018)
13/02/2018 | bse
-
CRISIL Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Board Meeting On February 13 2018
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Board to consider FY17 results & Dividend on Feb 13 2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Board Meeting On February 13 2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates
25/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates on Acquisition
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Compliance Certificate With Respect To Transfer Or Transmission Or Transposition Of Securities Withi
23/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended December 31 2017
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
CRISIL Ltd Updates
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for CRISIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices