You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL Ltd.
|BSE: 500092
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CRISIL
|ISIN Code: INE007A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1941.45
|
-13.40
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1956.25
|
HIGH
1956.25
|
LOW
1932.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1952.70
|
-9.10
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
1968.00
|
HIGH
1968.00
|
LOW
1932.05
|OPEN
|1956.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
|OPEN
|1956.25
|CLOSE
|1954.85
|VOLUME
|423
|52-Week high
|2029.60
|52-Week low
|1752.45
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13,920
|Buy Price
|1945.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1968.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1961.80
|VOLUME
|6584
|52-Week high
|2050.00
|52-Week low
|1761.00
|P/E
|58.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13920.20
|Buy Price
|1950.00
|Buy Qty
|182.00
|Sell Price
|1950.80
|Sell Qty
|8.00
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Avenue Super.
|1314.90
|0.82
|1387.00
|558.75
|82060.28
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|2.32
|451.55
|297.90
|79949.03
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|2.03
|518.00
|347.00
|75499.63
|General Insuranc
|700.20
|-0.45
|895.00
|698.40
|61421.54
|New India Assura
|682.20
|0.73
|749.00
|534.10
|56213.28
|ICICI Lombard
|816.00
|1.12
|872.00
|619.00
|37042.32
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|0.13
|275.45
|188.53
|34620.00
|Container Corpn.
|1238.10
|-0.74
|1500.00
|973.60
|30174.97
|Future Retail
|499.25
|1.11
|657.09
|239.94
|25062.35
|3M India
|20179.55
|-0.55
|22563.95
|10763.75
|22742.35
|Indraprastha Gas
|303.40
|0.93
|344.20
|193.75
|21238.00
|Voltas
|638.50
|1.49
|675.00
|380.20
|21127.97
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|4.23
|223.35
|92.85
|17882.75
|Info Edg.(India)
|1223.00
|-3.32
|1457.50
|796.35
|14892.47
|SJVN
|34.95
|0.14
|40.15
|30.00
|14457.52
|CRISIL
|1941.45
|-0.69
|2029.60
|1752.45
|13920.20
|Rain Industries
|392.45
|1.02
|475.50
|91.80
|13200.06
|Gujarat Gas
|849.55
|-0.64
|973.95
|654.05
|11696.60
|Trent
|334.15
|0.53
|361.35
|230.00
|11103.80
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.55
|-1.93
|235.50
|154.00
|11025.70
Quick Links for CRISIL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices