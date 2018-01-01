JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
GAIL (India) 446.40 8.90 2.03 48148.85
General Insuranc 700.20 -3.15 -0.45 26313.62
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.30 0.13 24616.03
Future Retail 499.25 5.50 1.11 17980.46
New India Assura 682.20 4.95 0.73 17554.22
PTC India 91.95 1.80 2.00 14074.83
Avenue Super. 1314.90 10.75 0.82 12740.41
MMTC 48.00 2.30 5.03 11708.36
Adani Enterp. 162.60 6.60 4.23 8595.01
S T C 140.65 0.25 0.18 7814.49
ICICI Lombard 816.00 9.05 1.12 6157.78
DCM Shriram 482.05 -4.90 -1.01 5732.46
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -9.25 -0.74 5675.10
Voltas 638.50 9.40 1.49 5410.36
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -5.45 -0.64 5092.61
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -0.26 -4.68 4931.35
Adani Ports 386.05 8.75 2.32 4878.86
Kothari Products 149.10 2.05 1.39 4348.04
Tube Investments 258.85 -2.05 -0.79 4108.57
JVL Agro Indus 23.65 -0.10 -0.42 3857.18
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: