JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
General Insuranc 700.20 -0.45 243.51 168.79 0.00 48526.95
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 30675.90 28506.19 3803.39 45297.85
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 9476.76 8389.59 1458.08 37165.88
New India Assura 682.20 0.73 307.42 307.42 56.69 35998.30
SJVN 34.95 0.14 13501.63 7979.90 441.76 14773.82
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 9113.37 8423.04 48.55 11704.21
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 442.47 311.44 1.08 11636.88
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 1317.52 1162.01 621.60 11074.53
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 6158.27 5063.67 4109.63 9926.99
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 4066.03 3369.82 507.10 8924.63
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 1316.83 675.74 1945.07 6474.55
Avenue Super. 1314.90 0.82 2744.40 2521.53 152.89 5319.57
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 3527.70 3165.68 686.37 5167.21
ICICI Lombard 816.00 1.12 371.56 371.56 11.11 4888.81
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 1086.28 788.50 169.82 4399.08
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 5916.17 4901.68 505.72 4034.56
Future Retail 499.25 1.11 604.50 553.78 11.85 3987.43
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 62.33 45.58 0.47 3933.19
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 2072.86 1923.38 32.54 3801.78
PTC India 91.95 2.00 30.89 24.73 0.00 3800.40
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: