JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1956.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1956.25
CLOSE 1954.85
VOLUME 423
52-Week high 2029.60
52-Week low 1752.45
P/E 58.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13,920
Buy Price 1945.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Avenue Super. 1,314.90 82,060.28 12,740.41 482.64 5,319.57
Adani Ports 386.05 79,949.03 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
GAIL (India) 446.40 75,499.63 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
General Insuranc 700.20 61,421.54 26,313.62 2,857.85 48,526.95
New India Assura 682.20 56,213.28 17,554.22 819.82 35,998.30
ICICI Lombard 816.00 37,042.32 6,157.78 622.10 4,888.81
Petronet LNG 230.80 34,620.00 24,616.03 1,705.67 11,704.21
Container Corpn. 1,238.10 30,174.97 5,675.10 858.02 8,924.63
Future Retail 499.25 25,062.35 17,980.46 368.28 3,987.43
3M India 20,179.55 22,742.35 2,457.85 240.76 1,258.10
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 21,238.00 4,222.51 571.07 2,946.90
Voltas 638.50 21,127.97 5,472.58 486.19 3,132.04
Adani Enterp. 162.60 17,882.75 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Info Edg.(India) 1,223.00 14,892.47 802.11 204.40 1,988.79
SJVN 34.95 14,457.52 2,468.66 1,544.14 14,773.82
CRISIL 1,941.45 13,920.20 1,129.59 255.65 736.82
Rain Industries 392.45 13,200.06 44.85 31.34 1,397.77
Gujarat Gas 849.55 11,696.60 5,237.87 219.50 4,034.56
Trent 334.15 11,103.80 1,847.32 106.87 1,948.00
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 11,025.70 1,027.55 496.64 5,167.21
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRISIL: