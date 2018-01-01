JUST IN
CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Info Edg.(India) 1223.00 -3.32 -4.03 -1.87 -0.48 23.22 49.42 47.86
CRISIL 1941.45 -0.69 0.03 -1.46 9.82 2.96 -2.23 -6.97
Jubilant Food. 2084.20 1.44 4.13 2.80 21.42 46.24 93.79 28.85
Godrej Agrovet 646.95 -1.30 -3.04 9.28 17.38 (-) (-) (-)
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 -1.67 -0.16 2.21 0.06 29.29 (-)
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 -4.07 -2.23 -4.21 -1.54 22.49 81.06
Avanti Feeds 2281.70 -3.22 -6.24 -8.96 -10.95 20.87 223.55 628.16
SPARC 408.80 1.18 -1.55 -8.10 -10.06 6.74 26.19 -20.67
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 2.09 7.51 7.47 5.30 26.73 21.37
Security & Intel 1095.60 0.01 -4.77 -9.52 -13.13 39.33 (-) (-)
Century Ply. 322.70 -1.42 -1.80 -1.84 -3.05 28.26 30.28 36.71
Guj Pipavav Port 142.60 -0.28 2.63 -2.53 0.88 1.28 -7.13 -40.81
Netwrk.18 Media 53.70 8.16 11.53 3.37 1.51 9.82 54.53 -2.63
Venky's (India) 3767.50 1.36 -3.77 32.28 37.08 85.19 360.88 1287.51
Tube Investments 258.85 -0.79 -3.50 -7.55 0.41 (-) (-) (-)
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 0.52 -1.87 -0.32 -6.65 36.11 -20.62
CARE Ratings 1351.40 -0.35 -0.49 -1.35 -0.07 -9.45 -8.39 -12.85
Greenply Inds. 323.55 -0.77 -4.35 -12.07 -2.50 17.12 9.46 61.86
NESCO 555.90 -0.26 -3.87 -7.27 7.17 -0.82 25.04 63.92
Multi Comm. Exc. 736.95 -1.01 -4.61 -0.55 -23.76 -35.27 -32.54 -38.16
