CRISIL Ltd.

BSE: 500092 Sector: Others
NSE: CRISIL ISIN Code: INE007A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1941.45 -13.40
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1956.25

 HIGH

1956.25

 LOW

1932.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1952.70 -9.10
(-0.46%)
OPEN

1968.00

 HIGH

1968.00

 LOW

1932.05
CRISIL Ltd. (CRISIL) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Info Edg.(India) 1223.00 -3.32 14892.47 227.16 53.35 20.59 59.40
CRISIL 1941.45 -0.69 13920.20 441.13 95.62 33.08 58.69
Jubilant Food. 2084.20 1.44 13751.55 795.17 66.02 23.83 87.46
Godrej Agrovet 646.95 -1.30 12423.38 1220.66 57.90 10.22 63.30
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 11696.60 1571.33 60.00 18.78 45.24
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 11025.70 350.18 181.56 11.32 17.27
Avanti Feeds 2281.70 -3.22 10358.92 706.43 105.51 92.55 24.65
SPARC 408.80 1.18 10256.79 19.42 -58.07 0.00 -
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 9671.48 3005.45 58.37 2.40 108.85
Security & Intel 1095.60 0.01 8017.60 1537.72 46.54 12.26 89.36
Century Ply. 322.70 -1.42 7170.39 315.10 44.81 7.96 40.54

