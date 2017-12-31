Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cromakem Ltd.
Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|0.16
|25
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.2
|0.16
|25
|Total Expenses
|0.2
|0.16
|25
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|-
Cromakem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Justride Enterp.
|7.60
|0.00
|0.36
|MPF Systems
|3.71
|4.80
|0.06
|Mirch Tech.
|0.44
|4.76
|0.04
Cromakem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cromakem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|18.00
