INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF CROMAKEM LTD.

AHMEDABAD

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CROMAKEM ltd. ("thecompany") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2016 the Statement ofProfit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary ofsignificant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position andfinancial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. Thisresponsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordancewith the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and forpreventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application ofappropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrol that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified undersection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit

procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose ofexpressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting and operating effectiveness of such controls. Anaudit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Company's Directors as well asevaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2016 and its loss and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2015 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified ason 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct.

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in theAuditor's Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules2014:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financialposition.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to theInvestor Education and Protection Fund.

For MODI MEHTA & ASSOCIATES (LLP)

Chartered Accountants

Sd/-

KHUSHALSHAH Partner

MEM. NO. 160062

Place: MUMBAI Date: 29/08/2016

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and RegulatoryRequirements' section

of our report of even date)

1. a) The company has maintained requisite records showing required particularsincluding

quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management of thecompany most of the fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by themanagement during the year and the intervals of such verification had also beenreasonable.

2. The provisions of Clause 2(a) 2(b) & 2(c) are not applicable since there is noactivity and inventory during the year.

3. The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firms orother parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us thereare adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and itsnature of business. During our course of audit no major weakness was noticed by us in theexisting internal control system in procedure.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimeddeposits. Therefore the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable tothe Company.

6. The provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company asthe Company is not covered by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014.

7. a) According to the books and records as produced and examined by us in accordancewith

Generally Accepted Auditing Practices in India and also based on managementrepresentations undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund employee stateinsurance income tax wealth tax service tax sales tax value added tax excise dutycess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by thecompany during the year with the appropriate authorities in India.

b) According to information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payablein respect of income tax service tax and excise duty were outstanding as on 31stMarch 2016 for a period more than six months from the date the same became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us the amounts which wererequired to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordancewith the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules there underhas been transferred to such fund within time.

8. The Company does not have accumulated losses at the end of the financial years buthas incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit but not in theimmediately preceding financial year.

9. As observed by us and as per the information and explanations given by themanagement we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of duesto its financial institution or bank during the year under audit.

10. As per the information and explanations given to us the company has not given anyguarantee for loans taken by others from any bank or financial institutions. Hencereporting on terms and conditions of any such guarantee is irrelevant to our reporting.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company did notavail any term loan during the year

12. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given bythe management we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reportedduring the year under audit and even upto the date of our audit.

