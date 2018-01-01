JUST IN
Cromakem Ltd.

BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd

Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
20-09-2017 Book Closure 24-09-2017 29-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
01-09-2016 Book Closure 26-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
20-08-2015 Book Closure 25-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
13-09-2012 Book Closure 24-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M.
09-09-2011 Book Closure 28-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
20-07-2010 Book Closure 29-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.

