Cromakem Ltd.
BSE: 526181
Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Filter:
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|Total Shareholders Funds
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.80
|0.80
|0.93
|Total Debt
|0.80
|0.80
|0.93
|Total Liabilities
|4.58
|4.58
|4.71
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|2.20
|2.27
|2.34
|Cash and Bank
|0.01
|0.19
|0.27
|Loans and Advances
|0.74
|0.53
|0.53
|Total Current Assets
|2.95
|2.99
|3.14
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.75
|0.79
|0.82
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|2.20
|2.20
|2.32
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|4.59
|4.59
|4.71
