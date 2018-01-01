You are here » Home » » Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Filter:
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.69
|0.82
|0.65
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|Net Worth
|3.78
|3.78
|3.78
|Loans
|0.80
|0.80
|0.93
|Gross Block
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Investments
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|Cash
|0.01
|0.19
|0.27
|Debtors
|2.20
|2.27
|2.34
|Net Working Capital
|2.20
|2.20
|2.32
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Cromakem:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices