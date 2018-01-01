JUST IN
Cromakem Ltd.

BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.69 0.82 0.65
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.69 0.82 0.65
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.69 0.82 0.67
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.63 0.76 0.63
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.02
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.69 0.81 0.66
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.00 0.00 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.01
