Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Filter:
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.69
|0.82
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.69
|0.82
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.69
|0.82
|0.67
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.76
|0.63
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.69
|0.81
|0.66
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
