Cromakem Ltd.

BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.21 0.23 0.25
Current Ratio 3.86 3.81 3.83
Asset turnover ratio 1.15 1.37 1.08
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.31 0.36 0.28
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 1.54
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 1.54
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.21
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.26
