Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Filter:
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.21
|0.23
|0.25
|Current Ratio
|3.86
|3.81
|3.83
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.15
|1.37
|1.08
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.31
|0.36
|0.28
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|1.54
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
