Cromakem Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.71
|0.82
|0.67
|0.06
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.71
|0.82
|0.67
|0.06
|0.07
|Total Expenditure
|0.71
|0.82
|0.66
|0.03
|0.02
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|3.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.