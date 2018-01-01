You are here » Home » » Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|Total Promoters
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|28.55
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|Indian Public
|64.51
|64.51
|64.51
|64.52
|64.51
|Others
|6.94
|6.94
|6.94
|6.93
|6.94
|Total Non Promoter
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|71.45
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
