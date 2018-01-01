JUST IN
Cromakem Ltd.

BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd

Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 28.55 28.55 28.55 28.55 28.55
Total Promoters 28.55 28.55 28.55 28.55 28.55
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 71.45 71.45 71.45 71.45 71.45
Indian Public 64.51 64.51 64.51 64.52 64.51
Others 6.94 6.94 6.94 6.93 6.94
Total Non Promoter 71.45 71.45 71.45 71.45 71.45
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

