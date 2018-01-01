Cromakem Ltd.

JUST IN
BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 8884.63 6647.89 503.78 57156.56
B H E L 86.90 0.75 5372.48 3595.88 168.34 41164.84
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.96 162.64 140.36 12.03 14842.01
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 103.15 71.47 0.00 12610.66
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 1616.85 1255.19 656.31 8474.64
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1634.80 1226.50 143.00 7966.10
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 2628.75 1755.39 128.26 7397.75
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 5215.32 2373.32 374.26 6711.12
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 5122.58 4785.48 456.61 5826.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 2109.17 1279.01 36.24 5594.83
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 1762.82 1639.91 1209.76 4989.09
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1999.89 1232.22 463.13 4081.68
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 2114.15 1254.91 67.78 3938.81
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 3463.12 2748.40 95.47 3833.45
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 634.38 510.68 6.10 3658.10
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 558.11 493.83 18.67 3655.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 335.85 172.42 0.00 3531.52
Havells India 504.95 0.43 1440.36 1209.83 11.91 3485.28
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 682.94 570.86 79.42 3134.51
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 113.90 66.49 4.63 2892.08
