Cromakem Ltd.

BSE: 526181 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cromakem Ltd

Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1,309.85 183,555.82 66,301.35 5,453.74 57,156.56
Siemens 1,105.40 39,363.29 11,348.30 1,133.60 7,966.10
Bharat Electron 150.40 36,953.28 9,140.44 1,547.62 8,474.64
Bharat Forge 735.05 34,223.93 4,066.13 585.08 6,711.12
B H E L 86.90 31,904.47 29,474.99 495.86 41,164.84
Havells India 504.95 31,564.42 6,585.96 539.04 3,485.28
A B B 1,431.10 30,325.01 9,189.68 376.25 3,938.81
Cummins India 776.85 21,534.28 5,428.75 734.63 4,081.68
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 14,654.58 4,091.68 290.69 1,206.71
Honeywell Auto 15,894.50 14,050.74 2,444.72 169.45 1,193.72
Thermax 1,161.60 13,840.46 3,870.29 144.83 2,545.19
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 13,670.09 2,401.18 140.74 2,185.86
AIA Engg. 1,443.65 13,613.62 2,122.40 417.31 2,567.33
L&T Technology 1,291.80 13,234.49 3,112.50 449.00 1,531.50
Graphite India 675.10 13,191.45 1,391.75 112.28 1,980.48
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 12,146.93 3,158.64 315.48 1,952.44
Finolex Cables 704.60 10,776.86 2,670.75 315.88 1,884.39
HEG 2,683.50 10,723.27 896.02 -50.10 1,560.21
GMR Infra. 17.40 10,502.47 1,179.77 -3684.11 12,610.66
Engineers India 163.40 10,325.57 1,448.64 325.04 2,797.01
