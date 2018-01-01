You are here » Home » » Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd.
|BSE: 526181
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cromakem Ltd
Cromakem Ltd. (CROMAKEM) - Competition
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Larsen & Toubro
|1,309.85
|183,555.82
|66,301.35
|5,453.74
|57,156.56
|Siemens
|1,105.40
|39,363.29
|11,348.30
|1,133.60
|7,966.10
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|36,953.28
|9,140.44
|1,547.62
|8,474.64
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|34,223.93
|4,066.13
|585.08
|6,711.12
|B H E L
|86.90
|31,904.47
|29,474.99
|495.86
|41,164.84
|Havells India
|504.95
|31,564.42
|6,585.96
|539.04
|3,485.28
|A B B
|1,431.10
|30,325.01
|9,189.68
|376.25
|3,938.81
|Cummins India
|776.85
|21,534.28
|5,428.75
|734.63
|4,081.68
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|14,654.58
|4,091.68
|290.69
|1,206.71
|Honeywell Auto
|15,894.50
|14,050.74
|2,444.72
|169.45
|1,193.72
|Thermax
|1,161.60
|13,840.46
|3,870.29
|144.83
|2,545.19
|Sterlite Tech.
|340.90
|13,670.09
|2,401.18
|140.74
|2,185.86
|AIA Engg.
|1,443.65
|13,613.62
|2,122.40
|417.31
|2,567.33
|L&T Technology
|1,291.80
|13,234.49
|3,112.50
|449.00
|1,531.50
|Graphite India
|675.10
|13,191.45
|1,391.75
|112.28
|1,980.48
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.15
|12,146.93
|3,158.64
|315.48
|1,952.44
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|10,776.86
|2,670.75
|315.88
|1,884.39
|HEG
|2,683.50
|10,723.27
|896.02
|-50.10
|1,560.21
|GMR Infra.
|17.40
|10,502.47
|1,179.77
|-3684.11
|12,610.66
|Engineers India
|163.40
|10,325.57
|1,448.64
|325.04
|2,797.01
