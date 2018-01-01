JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 125.35 125.35 0.05
Reserves 413.81 103.37 -1.87
Total Shareholders Funds 539.16 228.72 -1.82
Secured Loans 650.00 644.45 0.00
Unsecured Loans 17.55 14.55 0.00
Total Debt 667.55 659.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 1206.71 887.72 -1.82
Application of Funds
Gross Block 994.08 981.83 0.00
Capital Work in Progress 0.05 0.07 0.00
Investments 318.54 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 234.82 209.98 0.00
Sundry Debtors 543.43 416.51 0.00
Cash and Bank 69.97 90.00 0.05
Loans and Advances 91.16 83.30 0.99
Total Current Assets 939.38 799.79 1.04
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 849.23 742.12 2.86
Provisions 63.54 28.03 0.00
Net Current Assets 26.61 29.64 -1.82
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 1206.71 887.72 -1.82

