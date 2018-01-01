You are here » Home
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14654.58
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Filter:
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|0.05
|Reserves
|413.81
|103.37
|-1.87
|Total Shareholders Funds
|539.16
|228.72
|-1.82
|Secured Loans
|650.00
|644.45
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|17.55
|14.55
|0.00
|Total Debt
|667.55
|659.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|1206.71
|887.72
|-1.82
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|994.08
|981.83
|0.00
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.05
|0.07
|0.00
|Investments
|318.54
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|234.82
|209.98
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|543.43
|416.51
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|69.97
|90.00
|0.05
|Loans and Advances
|91.16
|83.30
|0.99
|Total Current Assets
|939.38
|799.79
|1.04
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|849.23
|742.12
|2.86
|Provisions
|63.54
|28.03
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|26.61
|29.64
|-1.82
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1206.71
|887.72
|-1.82
