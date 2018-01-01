You are here » Home
» » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14654.58
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Filter:
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|3975.90
|1811.68
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|507.19
|199.40
|-2.86
|Other Income
|19.50
|3.85
|0.00
|Interest
|65.53
|35.45
|0.00
|Depreciation
|11.04
|6.27
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|430.62
|157.68
|-2.86
|Tax
|139.93
|52.49
|-0.99
|Profit After Tax
|290.69
|105.19
|-1.87
|
|Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|0.05
|Reserves
|413.81
|103.37
|-1.87
|Net Worth
|539.16
|228.72
|-1.82
|Loans
|667.55
|659.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|994.08
|981.83
|0.00
|Investments
|318.54
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|69.97
|90.00
|0.05
|Debtors
|543.43
|416.51
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|26.61
|29.64
|-1.82
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|12.76
|11.01
|
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|7.31
|5.81
|
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|4.64
|1.68
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|75.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: