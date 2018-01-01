JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 244.00
CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 3975.90 1811.68 0.00
Operating Profit 507.19 199.40 -2.86
Other Income 19.50 3.85 0.00
Interest 65.53 35.45 0.00
Depreciation 11.04 6.27 0.00
Profit Before Tax 430.62 157.68 -2.86
Tax 139.93 52.49 -0.99
Profit After Tax 290.69 105.19 -1.87
 
Share Capital 125.35 125.35 0.05
Reserves 413.81 103.37 -1.87
Net Worth 539.16 228.72 -1.82
Loans 667.55 659.00 0.00
Gross Block 994.08 981.83 0.00
Investments 318.54 0.00 0.00
Cash 69.97 90.00 0.05
Debtors 543.43 416.51 0.00
Net Working Capital 26.61 29.64 -1.82
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 12.76 11.01
Net Profit Margin (%) 7.31 5.81
Earning Per Share (Rs) 4.64 1.68 0.00
Dividend (%) 75.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: