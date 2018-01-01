JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4091.68 1868.27 0.00
Excise Duty 115.78 56.59 0.00
Net Sales 3975.90 1811.68 0.00
Other Income 19.50 3.85 0.00
Stock Adjustments 19.15 37.68 0.00
Total Income 4014.55 1853.21 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 2754.00 1307.92 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 8.63 5.37 0.00
Employee Cost 225.18 100.49 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 17.72 11.54 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 460.22 187.37 2.05
Miscellaneous Expenses 41.61 41.12 0.81
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3507.36 1653.81 2.86
Operating Profit 507.19 199.40 -2.86
Interest 65.53 35.45 0.00
Gross Profit 441.66 163.95 -2.86
Depreciation 11.04 6.27 0.00
Profit Before Tax 430.62 157.68 -2.86
Tax 139.93 52.49 -0.99
Net Profit 290.69 105.19 -1.87

