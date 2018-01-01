You are here » Home
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4091.68
|1868.27
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|115.78
|56.59
|0.00
|Net Sales
|3975.90
|1811.68
|0.00
|Other Income
|19.50
|3.85
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|19.15
|37.68
|0.00
|Total Income
|4014.55
|1853.21
|0.00
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|2754.00
|1307.92
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|8.63
|5.37
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|225.18
|100.49
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|17.72
|11.54
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|460.22
|187.37
|2.05
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|41.61
|41.12
|0.81
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3507.36
|1653.81
|2.86
|Operating Profit
|507.19
|199.40
|-2.86
|Interest
|65.53
|35.45
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|441.66
|163.95
|-2.86
|Depreciation
|11.04
|6.27
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|430.62
|157.68
|-2.86
|Tax
|139.93
|52.49
|-0.99
|Net Profit
|290.69
|105.19
|-1.87
