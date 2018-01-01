You are here » Home
» » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14654.58
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Filter:
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|938.19
|959.71
|1055.45
|1076.15
|879.23
|Other Income
|6.62
|3.53
|9.69
|6.88
|5.04
|Total Income
|944.81
|963.24
|1065.14
|1083.03
|884.27
|Expenditure
|821.72
|839.01
|926.05
|939.66
|782.01
|Operating Profit
|123.09
|124.23
|139.09
|143.37
|102.26
|Interest
|15.83
|15.70
|16.14
|15.26
|16.24
|PBDT
|107.26
|108.53
|122.95
|128.11
|86.02
|Depreciation
|3.22
|3.16
|3.15
|2.89
|2.63
|PBT
|107.63
|109.98
|125.30
|125.22
|89.69
|Tax
|38.13
|39.18
|45.03
|38.78
|35.34
|Net Profit
|69.50
|70.80
|80.27
|86.44
|54.35
|EPS (Rs)
|1.11
|1.13
|1.28
|1.38
|0.87
Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: