Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 938.19 959.71 1055.45 1076.15 879.23
Other Income 6.62 3.53 9.69 6.88 5.04
Total Income 944.81 963.24 1065.14 1083.03 884.27
Expenditure 821.72 839.01 926.05 939.66 782.01
Operating Profit 123.09 124.23 139.09 143.37 102.26
Interest 15.83 15.70 16.14 15.26 16.24
PBDT 107.26 108.53 122.95 128.11 86.02
Depreciation 3.22 3.16 3.15 2.89 2.63
PBT 107.63 109.98 125.30 125.22 89.69
Tax 38.13 39.18 45.03 38.78 35.34
Net Profit 69.50 70.80 80.27 86.44 54.35
EPS (Rs) 1.11 1.13 1.28 1.38 0.87
