Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2015.16
|2005.98
|1969.92
|1811.68
|0.00
|Other Income
|13.22
|11.92
|7.58
|3.85
|0.00
|Total Income
|2028.38
|2017.90
|1977.50
|1815.53
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|1765.06
|1776.29
|1711.92
|1612.20
|3.93
|Operating Profit
|263.32
|241.61
|265.58
|203.33
|-3.93
|Interest
|31.84
|31.50
|34.03
|35.45
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|231.48
|210.11
|231.55
|167.88
|-3.93
|Depreciation
|6.31
|5.52
|5.52
|6.27
|0.00
|PBT
|235.28
|206.30
|224.32
|161.61
|-3.93
|Tax
|84.21
|66.49
|73.44
|53.82
|-1.33
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|151.07
|139.81
|150.88
|107.79
|-2.60
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-2.07
|-0.45
|-10.46
|-3.47
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|151.07
|141.88
|151.33
|118.25
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|125.35
|0.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|2.23
|2.41
|1.72
|-103.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
