Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 2015.16 2005.98 1969.92 1811.68 0.00
Other Income 13.22 11.92 7.58 3.85 0.00
Total Income 2028.38 2017.90 1977.50 1815.53 0.00
Total Expenditure 1765.06 1776.29 1711.92 1612.20 3.93
Operating Profit 263.32 241.61 265.58 203.33 -3.93
Interest 31.84 31.50 34.03 35.45 0.00
Gross Profit 231.48 210.11 231.55 167.88 -3.93
Depreciation 6.31 5.52 5.52 6.27 0.00
PBT 235.28 206.30 224.32 161.61 -3.93
Tax 84.21 66.49 73.44 53.82 -1.33
Net Profit/(Loss) 151.07 139.81 150.88 107.79 -2.60
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 -2.07 -0.45 -10.46 -3.47
Profit After Exceptional Items 151.07 141.88 151.33 118.25 0.87
Equity Share Capital 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 0.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 2.41 2.23 2.41 1.72 -103.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

