Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2015.16 2005.98 1969.92 1811.68 0.00

Other Income 13.22 11.92 7.58 3.85 0.00

Total Income 2028.38 2017.90 1977.50 1815.53 0.00

Total Expenditure 1765.06 1776.29 1711.92 1612.20 3.93

Operating Profit 263.32 241.61 265.58 203.33 -3.93

Interest 31.84 31.50 34.03 35.45 0.00

Gross Profit 231.48 210.11 231.55 167.88 -3.93

Depreciation 6.31 5.52 5.52 6.27 0.00

PBT 235.28 206.30 224.32 161.61 -3.93

Tax 84.21 66.49 73.44 53.82 -1.33

Net Profit/(Loss) 151.07 139.81 150.88 107.79 -2.60

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 -2.07 -0.45 -10.46 -3.47

Profit After Exceptional Items 151.07 141.88 151.33 118.25 0.87

Equity Share Capital 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 0.05

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 2.41 2.23 2.41 1.72 -103.99

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00