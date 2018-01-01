Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2953.35 2849.15 810.05 0.00

Other Income 19.84 12.62 2.21 0.00

Total Income 2973.19 2861.77 812.26 0.00

Total Expenditure 2586.78 2493.93 732.38 0.00

Operating Profit 386.41 367.84 79.88 0.00

Interest 47.67 50.27 17.90 0.00

Gross Profit 338.74 317.57 61.98 0.00

Depreciation 9.53 8.15 2.97 0.00

PBT 342.91 314.01 59.01 0.00

Tax 122.34 108.78 20.43 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 220.57 205.23 38.58 0.00

Minority Interest After NP - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.29 -4.66 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 220.57 205.52 43.24 0.00

Equity Share Capital 125.35 125.35 125.35 0.05

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 3.52 3.27 1.85 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00