JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 244.00
CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 3975.90 1811.68 0.00
Other Income 19.50 3.85 0.00
Total Income 3995.40 1815.53 0.00
Total Expenditure 3488.21 1616.13 2.86
Operating Profit 507.19 199.40 -2.86
Interest 65.53 35.45 0.00
Gross Profit 441.66 163.95 -2.86
Depreciation 11.04 6.27 0.00
PBT 430.62 157.68 -2.86
Tax 139.93 52.49 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 290.69 105.19 -2.86
Minority Interest After NP - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -
Exceptional Items -1.70 -9.29 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 292.39 114.48 -2.86
Equity Share Capital 125.35 125.35 0.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 413.81 103.37 -1.87
EPS
Basic EPS 4.64 3.36 -74.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: