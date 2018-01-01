You are here » Home
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14654.58
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3975.90
|1811.68
|0.00
|Other Income
|19.50
|3.85
|0.00
|Total Income
|3995.40
|1815.53
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3488.21
|1616.13
|2.86
|Operating Profit
|507.19
|199.40
|-2.86
|Interest
|65.53
|35.45
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|441.66
|163.95
|-2.86
|Depreciation
|11.04
|6.27
|0.00
|PBT
|430.62
|157.68
|-2.86
|Tax
|139.93
|52.49
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|290.69
|105.19
|-2.86
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-1.70
|-9.29
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|292.39
|114.48
|-2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|125.35
|125.35
|0.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|413.81
|103.37
|-1.87
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.64
|3.36
|-74.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
