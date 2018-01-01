Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 3975.90 1811.68 0.00

Other Income 19.50 3.85 0.00

Total Income 3995.40 1815.53 0.00

Total Expenditure 3488.21 1616.13 2.86

Operating Profit 507.19 199.40 -2.86

Interest 65.53 35.45 0.00

Gross Profit 441.66 163.95 -2.86

Depreciation 11.04 6.27 0.00

PBT 430.62 157.68 -2.86

Tax 139.93 52.49 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 290.69 105.19 -2.86

Minority Interest After NP - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -

Exceptional Items -1.70 -9.29 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 292.39 114.48 -2.86

Equity Share Capital 125.35 125.35 0.05

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 413.81 103.37 -1.87

EPS

Basic EPS 4.64 3.36 -74.85

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00