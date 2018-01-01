JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Company Information

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products ranging from fans light sources and luminaires pumps and household appliances such as geysers mixer grinders toasters and irons. Crompton has been the market leader in fans domestic pumps and street lighting for over 20 years. It has manufacturing locations in Goa Vadodara Ahmednagar and Baddi....> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : Shweta Jalan
Director : Ravi Narain
Director : Promeet Ghosh
AUDITOR : Sharp & Tannan Associates
IND NAME : Electric Equipment
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Tower 3 1st Floor East Wing, Equinox Busi Park LBS Marg Kur,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400070
Ph : 91-022-61678499
WEBSITE : http://www.crompton.co.in
E-mail : crompton.investrorrelations@crompton.co.in

