Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products ranging from fans light sources and luminaires pumps and household appliances such as geysers mixer grinders toasters and irons. Crompton has been the market leader in fans domestic pumps and street lighting for over 20 years. It has manufacturing locations in Goa Vadodara Ahmednagar and Baddi....> More