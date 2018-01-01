You are here » Home
» » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14654.58
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Company Information
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products ranging from fans light sources and luminaires pumps and household appliances such as geysers mixer grinders toasters and irons. Crompton has been the market leader in fans domestic pumps and street lighting for over 20 years. It has manufacturing locations in Goa Vadodara Ahmednagar and Baddi....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|Shweta Jalan
|Director :
|Ravi Narain
|Director :
|Promeet Ghosh
|AUDITOR :
|Sharp & Tannan Associates
|IND NAME :
|Electric Equipment
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Tower 3 1st Floor East Wing, Equinox Busi Park LBS Marg Kur,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400070
|Ph : 91-022-61678499
|WEBSITE : http://www.crompton.co.in
|E-mail : crompton.investrorrelations@crompton.co.in
Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: