Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 244.00
CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Company History

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products ranging from fans light sources and luminaires pumps and household appliances such as geysers mixer grinders toasters and irons. Crompton has been the market leader in fans domestic pumps and street lighting for over 20 years. It has manufacturing locations in Goa Vadodara Ahmednagar and Baddi. Crompton products are available in nearly 150000 retail points across the country. The business is rapidly expanding into new categories and expanding it's Reach.The Crompton Consumer business has been the best performing business in the industry growing nearly @ 16% percent CAGR over the past 5 years. Last year (2013-14) revenues were Rs 2847 crores with 12% operating margins. Crompton customer service is the benchmark in the industry as is the product quality. The CFL lamps have the lowest defects in the lighting industry.Crompton's portfolio of energy-efficient products include 5 star rated durable light fans pumps and appliances for home and offices. It has the largest number of '5-Star' rated energy efficient products. It was the first company to cross sales of a million fans in 1989 and last year the sales crossed 10 million fans the largest in the world.It is continually introducing smarter products like super efficient LED bulbs water heaters with the lowest standing costs and patented tank designs made from nano-tech based materials. Crompton pumps are the preferred way to fill overhead water tanks in millions of homes. NEOLA is India's first microchip controlled mixer-grinder. Amongst other initiatives Crompton is building Brand stores in India to give consumers a more enjoyable shopping experience and create awareness of the wide range of its products.

