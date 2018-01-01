You are here » Home
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Jul
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Jul
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|2
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|539876
|NSE Code
|CROMPTON
|BSE Group
|A
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|Yes
|BSE 200
|Yes
|BSE 500
|Yes
|CNX 500
|Yes
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: