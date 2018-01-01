JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Jul
Book Closure Date (Month) Jul
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 2
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 539876
NSE Code CROMPTON
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 Yes
BSE 200 Yes
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

