Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Tower 3 1st Floor East Wing
Equinox Busi Park LBS Marg Kur
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-61678383
Phone1 - 91-022-61678499
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - crompton.investrorrelations@crompto
|Corporate Office
|
Equinox Business Park
Tower 3 East Wing 1st Floor
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Baddi (Unit III) Village Thane
Tehsil Baddi
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 1
Goa IDC Insustrial Estate
Ponda - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 81
HPSIDC Industrial Area Baddi
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
A-28 MIDC
Ahmednagar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Baroda Lamp Works Kural Villag
Pandra Jambusar Road
Baroda - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 150
HPSIDC Industrial Area Baddi
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 214-A
Kundaim Industria; Estate
Kundaim - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
C-19 MIDC
Ahmednagar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
