JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 244.00
CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (G) 280.20 12051641 1.42
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (D) 280.20 12051641 1.42
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund - Direct (D) 280.20 12051641 1.42
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund - Direct (G) 280.20 12051641 1.42
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (G) 251.79 10829500 1.27
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund (D) 251.79 10829500 1.27
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Direct (D) 251.79 10829500 1.27
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Direct (G) 251.79 10829500 1.27
Aditya Birla SL Advantage Fund (D) 97.53 4195000 1.68
Aditya Birla SL Advantage Fund (G) 97.53 4195000 1.68
Aditya Birla SL Advantage Fund - Direct (D) 97.53 4195000 1.68
Aditya Birla SL Advantage Fund - Direct (G) 97.53 4195000 1.68
Aditya Birla SL Balanced '95 Fund (G) 52.53 2259521 0.38
Aditya Birla SL Balanced '95 Fund - Direct (G) 52.53 2259521 0.38
UTI-Opportunities Fund (D) 48.18 2072220 1.14
UTI-Opportunities Fund (G) 48.18 2072220 1.14
UTI-Opportunities Fund - Direct (G) 48.18 2072220 1.14
UTI-Opportunities Fund - Direct (D) 48.18 2072220 1.14
Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (G) 47.20 2030165 1.19
Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (D) 47.20 2030165 1.19
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical: