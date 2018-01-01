JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 34.38 34.38 34.38 34.38 34.38
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Promoters 34.38 34.38 34.38 34.38 34.38
Non Promoter
Institutions 50.48 49.73 49.96 48.67 47.79
Financial Institutions / Banks 4.29 5.93 6.02 6.05 6.30
Foreign Institutional Investors 36.30 35.14 33.23 29.09 26.50
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 9.47 8.27 10.34 13.16 14.94
Non-Institution 15.14 15.89 15.66 16.95 17.83
Indian Public 8.23 8.46 8.49 8.95 9.23
Others 6.91 7.43 7.17 8.00 8.60
Total Non Promoter 65.62 65.62 65.62 65.62 65.62
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

