Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|242.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|240.90
|VOLUME
|2459203
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.75
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|236.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|236.95
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Promoters
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|34.38
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|50.48
|49.73
|49.96
|48.67
|47.79
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|4.29
|5.93
|6.02
|6.05
|6.30
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|36.30
|35.14
|33.23
|29.09
|26.50
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|9.47
|8.27
|10.34
|13.16
|14.94
|Non-Institution
|15.14
|15.89
|15.66
|16.95
|17.83
|Indian Public
|8.23
|8.46
|8.49
|8.95
|9.23
|Others
|6.91
|7.43
|7.17
|8.00
|8.60
|Total Non Promoter
|65.62
|65.62
|65.62
|65.62
|65.62
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
