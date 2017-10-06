Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Latest News & Headlines
-
Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer hit new highs
3.18 pm | 24 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki India, Trent, HSIL, Vakrangee and Grindwell Norton were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective new highs on...
-
10,300-10,350 is the strong resistance zone in Nifty: HDFC Securities
8.26 am | 15 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas by Devarsh Vakil & Vinay Rajani - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities
-
Crompton Greaves targets young buyers
2.29 am | 2 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Firm is investing ten times more in branding to increase appeal among target consumers
-
Crompton Greaves in race to acquire Kenstar from debt-ridden Videocon Group
6.08 pm | 6 Oct 2017 | Press Trust of India
The price of the bid was not disclosed by the company
