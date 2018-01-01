JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 19.70 1.53 65723.86
B H E L 86.90 0.65 0.75 28222.21
Siemens 1105.40 18.70 1.72 11014.80
Suzlon Energy 11.34 0.32 2.90 9245.68
A B B 1431.10 -4.00 -0.28 8648.37
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.95 1.31 8611.88
Havells India 504.95 2.15 0.43 6135.26
Cummins India 776.85 -2.00 -0.26 5077.34
Apar Inds. 752.25 -8.15 -1.07 4775.58
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 2.45 3.13 4356.83
Blue Star 790.55 -3.15 -0.40 4112.10
GE T&D India 389.15 3.05 0.79 4052.13
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -6.25 -2.60 3975.90
Bharat Forge 735.05 -12.70 -1.70 3864.66
Thermax 1161.60 11.50 1.00 3763.65
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.65 -1.54 3438.04
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.65 -0.96 3400.65
L&T Technology 1291.80 29.50 2.34 3112.50
ISGEC Heavy 6914.20 53.50 0.78 3031.54
LEEL Electricals 240.45 1.15 0.48 2977.31
