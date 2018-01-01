JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 8884.63 6647.89 503.78 57156.56
B H E L 86.90 0.75 5372.48 3595.88 168.34 41164.84
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.96 162.64 140.36 12.03 14842.01
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 103.15 71.47 0.00 12610.66
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 1616.85 1255.19 656.31 8474.64
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1634.80 1226.50 143.00 7966.10
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 2628.75 1755.39 128.26 7397.75
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 5215.32 2373.32 374.26 6711.12
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 5122.58 4785.48 456.61 5826.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 2109.17 1279.01 36.24 5594.83
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 1762.82 1639.91 1209.76 4989.09
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1999.89 1232.22 463.13 4081.68
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 2114.15 1254.91 67.78 3938.81
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 3463.12 2748.40 95.47 3833.45
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 634.38 510.68 6.10 3658.10
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 558.11 493.83 18.67 3655.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 335.85 172.42 0.00 3531.52
Havells India 504.95 0.43 1440.36 1209.83 11.91 3485.28
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 682.94 570.86 79.42 3134.51
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 113.90 66.49 4.63 2892.08
