Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1,309.85 183,555.82 66,301.35 5,453.74 57,156.56
Siemens 1,105.40 39,363.29 11,348.30 1,133.60 7,966.10
Bharat Electron 150.40 36,953.28 9,140.44 1,547.62 8,474.64
Bharat Forge 735.05 34,223.93 4,066.13 585.08 6,711.12
B H E L 86.90 31,904.47 29,474.99 495.86 41,164.84
Havells India 504.95 31,564.42 6,585.96 539.04 3,485.28
A B B 1,431.10 30,325.01 9,189.68 376.25 3,938.81
Cummins India 776.85 21,534.28 5,428.75 734.63 4,081.68
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 14,654.58 4,091.68 290.69 1,206.71
Honeywell Auto 15,894.50 14,050.74 2,444.72 169.45 1,193.72
Thermax 1,161.60 13,840.46 3,870.29 144.83 2,545.19
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 13,670.09 2,401.18 140.74 2,185.86
AIA Engg. 1,443.65 13,613.62 2,122.40 417.31 2,567.33
L&T Technology 1,291.80 13,234.49 3,112.50 449.00 1,531.50
Graphite India 675.10 13,191.45 1,391.75 112.28 1,980.48
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 12,146.93 3,158.64 315.48 1,952.44
Finolex Cables 704.60 10,776.86 2,670.75 315.88 1,884.39
HEG 2,683.50 10,723.27 896.02 -50.10 1,560.21
GMR Infra. 17.40 10,502.47 1,179.77 -3684.11 12,610.66
Engineers India 163.40 10,325.57 1,448.64 325.04 2,797.01
