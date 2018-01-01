JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 -2.94 -11.86 -4.65 -17.83 -7.84 -24.86
B H E L 86.90 0.75 -3.71 -10.96 -5.13 -1.28 -17.53 -50.55
Havells India 504.95 0.43 -0.25 -2.28 -7.65 -0.39 19.93 72.25
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 -3.88 -11.27 4.57 2.77 19.93 8.52
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 -0.21 -1.43 -10.20 7.82 23.51 (-)
V-Guard Inds. 238.25 3.25 1.08 6.43 2.39 20.63 36.11 256.29
K E C Intl. 388.75 -3.40 -6.96 7.39 16.24 18.83 129.28 368.37
GE T&D India 389.15 0.79 -6.32 -4.36 -2.70 -5.76 35.59 -32.88
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -0.28 -2.57 -2.19 5.61 33.11 65.45 103.40
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 -9.86 -15.88 -17.71 -33.10 -33.88 -58.08
GE Power 848.10 0.75 3.12 -2.29 26.88 28.96 43.94 21.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 -0.06 -10.54 -6.87 -5.51 17.74 31.76
Techno Elec. 355.55 -1.08 -3.40 -2.15 -11.43 -2.16 -0.20 65.95
Triveni Turbine 112.40 -1.01 -4.34 -9.06 -12.50 -15.74 -8.13 -13.60
Apar Inds. 752.25 -1.07 -3.87 -4.90 -5.35 -5.11 1.43 103.26
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 -5.07 -4.70 -17.19 -6.91 -32.45 (-)
Schneider Elect. 109.50 -0.45 3.84 -3.95 -10.83 -11.48 -16.12 -44.57
Igarashi Motors 801.25 0.26 -2.47 -2.02 -7.60 -17.35 3.92 95.14
Honda Siel Power 1390.70 0.09 -4.51 -2.02 3.59 2.16 0.86 20.88
Volt.Transform. 1106.35 1.33 -4.67 4.93 3.55 -0.33 15.81 62.52
