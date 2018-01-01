JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.

BSE: 539876 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CROMPTON ISIN Code: INE299U01018
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 233.80 -6.25
(-2.60%)
OPEN

244.00

 HIGH

244.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 234.45 -6.45
(-2.68%)
OPEN

242.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

231.00
OPEN 244.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 244.00
CLOSE 240.05
VOLUME 27207
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 187.70
P/E 47.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,655
Buy Price 235.50
Buy Qty 452.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 39363.29 2429.50 190.50 21.50 51.41
B H E L 86.90 0.75 31904.47 6626.35 153.19 1.54 56.43
Havells India 504.95 0.43 31564.42 1386.57 -19.83 9.80 51.53
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 30325.01 2202.68 64.29 19.82 72.20
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 14654.58 938.19 69.50 4.92 47.52
V-Guard Inds. 238.25 3.25 10139.92 523.52 35.76 3.46 68.86
K E C Intl. 388.75 -3.40 9994.76 2404.94 111.77 14.90 26.09
GE T&D India 389.15 0.79 9964.19 1438.55 71.77 8.87 43.87
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -0.28 7116.24 595.97 67.93 19.99 23.20
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 6032.60 1193.06 79.68 0.39 29.08
GE Power 848.10 0.75 5701.78 365.30 -42.13 23.79 35.65
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 5054.74 1516.08 -28.23 2.35 34.32
Techno Elec. 355.55 -1.08 4007.05 254.20 60.43 12.11 29.36
Triveni Turbine 112.40 -1.01 3709.20 165.59 19.38 2.61 43.07

