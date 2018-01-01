You are here » Home » » Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd.
|BSE: 539876
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CROMPTON
|ISIN Code: INE299U01018
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|233.80
|
-6.25
(-2.60%)
|
OPEN
244.00
|
HIGH
244.00
|
LOW
231.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|234.45
|
-6.45
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
242.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
231.00
|OPEN
|244.00
|CLOSE
|240.05
|VOLUME
|27207
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|187.70
|P/E
|47.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,655
|Buy Price
|235.50
|Buy Qty
|452.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CROMPTON) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Siemens
|1105.40
|1.72
|39363.29
|2429.50
|190.50
|21.50
|51.41
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.75
|31904.47
|6626.35
|153.19
|1.54
|56.43
|Havells India
|504.95
|0.43
|31564.42
|1386.57
|-19.83
|9.80
|51.53
|A B B
|1431.10
|-0.28
|30325.01
|2202.68
|64.29
|19.82
|72.20
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-2.60
|14654.58
|938.19
|69.50
|4.92
|47.52
|V-Guard Inds.
|238.25
|3.25
|10139.92
|523.52
|35.76
|3.46
|68.86
|K E C Intl.
|388.75
|-3.40
|9994.76
|2404.94
|111.77
|14.90
|26.09
|GE T&D India
|389.15
|0.79
|9964.19
|1438.55
|71.77
|8.87
|43.87
|Kalpataru Power
|463.75
|-0.28
|7116.24
|595.97
|67.93
|19.99
|23.20
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|2.90
|6032.60
|1193.06
|79.68
|0.39
|29.08
|GE Power
|848.10
|0.75
|5701.78
|365.30
|-42.13
|23.79
|35.65
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|3.13
|5054.74
|1516.08
|-28.23
|2.35
|34.32
|Techno Elec.
|355.55
|-1.08
|4007.05
|254.20
|60.43
|12.11
|29.36
|Triveni Turbine
|112.40
|-1.01
|3709.20
|165.59
|19.38
|2.61
|43.07
