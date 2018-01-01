JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Crown Lifters Ltd

Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days

About Crown Lifters Ltd.

Crown Lifters Ltd

Announcement

Crown Lifters Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Novagold Petro. 1.10 -1.79 0.61
Parth Indus. 1.00 0.00 0.33
S&P BSE Largecap 4050.43 1.72 0.00
S&P BSE 250 Lar. 4299.98 1.54 0.00
S&P BSE Infra. 231.98 1.49 0.00
S&P BSE 400 Mid. 4135.88 0.73 0.00
> More on Crown Lifters Ltd Peer Group

Crown Lifters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.99
> More on Crown Lifters Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Crown Lifters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.00
0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crown Lifters: