Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd

Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
06-10-2016 MAMAD NANJI KOTADIA NSE BUY 14000 113.10
28-09-2016 NNM SECURITIES PVT LTD NSE BUY 30000 113.10
28-09-2016 CHOICE EQUITY BROKING PRIVATE LIMIT
ED 		NSE SELL 26000 112.98
27-09-2016 CHOICE EQUITY BROKING PRIVATE LIMIT
ED 		NSE BUY 21000 115.92

