Crown Lifters Ltd.
|BSE: 538371
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CROWN
|ISIN Code: INE491V01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.28
|0.82
|4.23
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|10.00
|7.17
|5.45
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-15.94
|-18.79
|-0.41
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|6.45
|12.08
|-8.44
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.51
|0.45
|-3.40
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.79
|1.28
|0.82
