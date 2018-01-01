JUST IN
Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.28 0.82 4.23
Net Cash From Operating Activities 10.00 7.17 5.45
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -15.94 -18.79 -0.41
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 6.45 12.08 -8.44
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.51 0.45 -3.40
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.79 1.28 0.82
