Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 23.51 19.91 15.99
Operating Profit 15.39 10.35 9.05
Other Income 1.17 1.85 2.26
Interest 4.06 2.16 2.79
Depreciation 7.20 4.21 5.38
Profit Before Tax 4.13 3.98 0.88
Tax 1.14 1.49 -0.32
Profit After Tax 2.99 2.49 1.20
 
Share Capital 2.08 0.51 0.51
Reserves 26.66 18.81 16.32
Net Worth 28.74 19.32 16.83
Loans 43.35 39.03 25.09
Gross Block 88.10 54.64 54.88
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 1.79 1.28 0.82
Debtors 3.02 5.52 5.57
Net Working Capital 13.30 9.14 9.53
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 65.46 51.98 56.60
Net Profit Margin (%) 12.72 12.51 7.50
Earning Per Share (Rs) 14.17 48.80 23.54
Dividend (%) 10.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.21 0.00 0.00
