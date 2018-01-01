You are here » Home » » Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd.
|BSE: 538371
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CROWN
|ISIN Code: INE491V01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|23.51
|19.91
|15.99
|Operating Profit
|15.39
|10.35
|9.05
|Other Income
|1.17
|1.85
|2.26
|Interest
|4.06
|2.16
|2.79
|Depreciation
|7.20
|4.21
|5.38
|Profit Before Tax
|4.13
|3.98
|0.88
|Tax
|1.14
|1.49
|-0.32
|Profit After Tax
|2.99
|2.49
|1.20
|Share Capital
|2.08
|0.51
|0.51
|Reserves
|26.66
|18.81
|16.32
|Net Worth
|28.74
|19.32
|16.83
|Loans
|43.35
|39.03
|25.09
|Gross Block
|88.10
|54.64
|54.88
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|1.79
|1.28
|0.82
|Debtors
|3.02
|5.52
|5.57
|Net Working Capital
|13.30
|9.14
|9.53
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|65.46
|51.98
|56.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|12.72
|12.51
|7.50
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|14.17
|48.80
|23.54
|Dividend (%)
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.21
|0.00
|0.00
