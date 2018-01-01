You are here » Home » » Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd.
BSE: 538371
Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN
ISIN Code: INE491V01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|1.71
|1.77
|1.71
|Current Ratio
|1.31
|1.02
|1.13
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.33
|0.36
|0.31
|Inventory turnover ratio
|20.62
|0.00
|1066.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|5.51
|3.59
|3.09
|Interest Coverage ratio
|1.87
|1.81
|0.56
|Operating Margin (%)
|62.99
|40.83
|43.40
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|10.97
|4.42
|-5.69
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|11.67
|7.82
|3.54
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|10.74
|4.87
|-5.61
