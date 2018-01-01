JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crown Lifters Ltd

Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Lifters Ltd
Filter:

Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 1.71 1.77 1.71
Current Ratio 1.31 1.02 1.13
Asset turnover ratio 0.33 0.36 0.31
Inventory turnover ratio 20.62 0.00 1066.00
Debtors turnover ratio 5.51 3.59 3.09
Interest Coverage ratio 1.87 1.81 0.56
Operating Margin (%) 62.99 40.83 43.40
Net Profit Margin (%) 10.97 4.42 -5.69
Return on Capital Employed (%) 11.67 7.82 3.54
Return on Net Worth (%) 10.74 4.87 -5.61
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crown Lifters: