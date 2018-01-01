Crown Lifters Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|8.33
|12.48
|12.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.09
|0.49
|Total Income
|8.33
|12.57
|12.67
|Total Expenditure
|5.85
|4.35
|5.62
|Operating Profit
|2.48
|8.22
|7.05
|Interest
|2.26
|2.20
|1.73
|Gross Profit
|0.22
|6.02
|5.32
|Depreciation
|4.18
|4.46
|2.75
|PBT
|-3.96
|1.41
|2.42
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.31
|0.52
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-3.77
|1.10
|1.90
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.06
|0.36
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-3.77
|1.04
|1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|2.08
|2.08
|2.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|16.77
|26.66
|19.32
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-18.09
|5.26
|9.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.