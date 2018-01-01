Crown Lifters Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16

Net Sales/Income From Operations 24.66 19.91

Other Income 0.58 4.08

Total Income 25.24 23.98

Total Expenditure 9.97 13.82

Operating Profit 15.26 10.16

Interest 3.93 1.97

Gross Profit 11.33 8.19

Depreciation 7.20 4.21

PBT 3.82 4.45

Tax 0.83 1.96

Net Profit/(Loss) 2.99 2.49

Minority Interest After NP - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - -

Exceptional Items 0.42 1.12

Profit After Exceptional Items 2.57 1.37

Equity Share Capital 2.08 0.51

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26.66 18.81

EPS

Basic EPS 15.11 48.80

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00