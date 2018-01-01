Crown Lifters Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|24.66
|19.91
|Other Income
|0.58
|4.08
|Total Income
|25.24
|23.98
|Total Expenditure
|9.97
|13.82
|Operating Profit
|15.26
|10.16
|Interest
|3.93
|1.97
|Gross Profit
|11.33
|8.19
|Depreciation
|7.20
|4.21
|PBT
|3.82
|4.45
|Tax
|0.83
|1.96
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2.99
|2.49
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.42
|1.12
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2.57
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|2.08
|0.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|26.66
|18.81
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|15.11
|48.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.