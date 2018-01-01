JUST IN
Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 104 Raheja Plaza Shah Indust.
Est. Veera Desai Rd Andheri(W)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-26741819
Phone1 - 91-22-26742122/2829
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - cs.cll@crownlifters.com

