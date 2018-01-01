JUST IN
Crown Lifters Ltd.

BSE: 538371 Sector: Others
NSE: CROWN ISIN Code: INE491V01019
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Share Holding

(in %) Sep 2017 Mar 2017
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00
Indian 73.49 73.49
Total Promoters 73.49 73.49
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 26.51 26.51
Indian Public 23.52 22.72
Others 2.99 3.79
Total Non Promoter 26.51 26.51
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00

